Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Film & TV producer Ekta Kapoor turned 47 today, June 7. Touted as TV czarina, EKta is known for changing Indian television’s landscape and pioneering a genre of daily soap content. Born to veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta started her career in 1995 with sitcom Hum Paanch, which gave her an instant success and she went on to produce several hit shows.Also Read - Lock Upp Winner to Get an Exclusive Contract For Ekta Kapoor's Next TV Show?

Ekta has numerous movies and soap operas to her name, establishing a name for herself in the Bollywood industry. On the occasion of her 47th birthday, here’s a glimpse of her 5 best Bollywood film productions. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi Couldn’t Control Tears as Beau Sangram Singh Visits Jail-Watch

1. The Dirty Picture



The film ‘The Dirty Picture’ produced by Ekta had an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tushaar Kapoor. It depicted the true story of a South Indian adult film actress, Silk Smita whose love for cinema made her a global star. However, deceit and unfortunate incidents led to her tragic downfall. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Shares Horrific Childhood Memory, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary Eyed - Watch

2. Lootera



The beautiful cinematic representation of ‘Lootera’, produced by none other than Ekta Kapoor had won several hearts. It’s the story of a disguised archaeologist who falls in love with the daughter of an aristocratic family. However, a dark secret of the protagonist lends a tragic ending to their love story. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, the film was a hit.

3. Ek Villain



Another masterpiece and an Ekta Kapoor production, ‘Ek Villain’ narrates the story of a simple girl, played by Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor who falls in love with a goon, aka Siddharth Malhotra. Although everything seems to be going fine, the narrative changes with a dark plot twist that leaves you with the question, who is the real villain?

4. Veere Di Wedding



Ekta Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding portrays the lives of four childhood friends, as they navigate through life and face challenges in their friendship and relationships. Bollywood A-listers namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar starred in the film along with Shikha Talsania.

5. Pagglait



A unique take on the life of a young widow, this Ekta Kapoor production takes us through a simple story Through the eyes of Sandhya, the protagonist, played seamlessly by Sanya Malhotra, as she rises above societal norms, casual sexism, and eventually turns into a strong-headed woman.

Some of Ekta’s notable television shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Hum Paanch to name a few.

Ekta Kapoor’s Iconic TV Shows

1. Naagin



The supernatural fiction television series about shape-shifting serpent started in 2015 and is currently running its sixth season. Naagin remains a the top list in TRP charts, every time it comes up with a new season.

2. Bade Acche Lagte Hain



The show was aired between 2011-2014 is a family drama that revolves around the lives of a mature couple. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar the show struck the right chords with the audience and last year EKta came up with the second season of her hit show starring Disha Parmar and Nakkul Mehta.

3. Pavitra Rishta



The soap opera Pavitra Rishta was telecast on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014. The show featured Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing the roles of Archana and Manav respectively. Both actors became household names with this series and the show is still considered as Ekta’s one of the best till date.

4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein



Released in 2013, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on Star Plus. The show, which featured Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles also became an instant hit due to it unique concept of second marriage.

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi



Released in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring now union minister Smriti Irani on Star Plus remains one of the most iconic shows Ekta Kapoor has ever produced. The show was on air for eight years and is still considered as a milestone in Ekta Kapoor’s career.