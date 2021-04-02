Mumbai: Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor took to social media sharing an unseen picture with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and her father, actor Jeetendra. This comes as she begins shooting for her film Goodbye. Ekta shared an image of her younger self along with the two actors and wrote, “This is how it started”. In another post, Ekta Kapoor also shared mahurat pictures from the sets of Goodbye and captioned it as, “..this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with … who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye” A number of fans commented with heart emojis on Ekta’s post. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'All Well'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Actor Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh also took to Instagram sharing the same pictures. Expressing her excitement, she wrote, “Film number 3 of 2021 goes on the floors today! Day 1 of ‘Goodbye’! One of our most special films…Full of emotion and entertainment and my 1st film with the legend Mr B! Can’t wait for the world to see this. Welcoming the new beginnings with Goodbye.”

Ekta has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for her upcoming film Goodbye. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. While Rashmika has already started shooting for the film, it has been reported that Amitabh will begin shoot from April 4.

Goodbye also marks the coming together of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Ekta Kapoor and Vikas have worked together previously as well on movies including Lootera and Udta Punjab.