Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumars Bhooth Bangla postponed, Ekta Kapoor fears Dhurandhar 2s success; New release date and time is…

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla postponed, Ekta Kapoor fears Dhurandhar 2’s success; New release date and time is…

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which was earlier set to debut in theatres on April 10, will now bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026 and it's because of Dhurandhar 2's massive success.

The makers of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, have postponed its release date. On Thursday, co-producer Ektaa Kapoor shared the update on Instagram through a creative post. The decision was made because Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing very well in theatres. Ektaa Kapoor said that after discussions with distributors and theatre owners, they decided to release Bhooth Bangla on April 16, with the first show starting at 9 pm. She added that the strong performance of Dhurandhar 2 is great for the film industry, and this change will help both movies get enough attention. The team of Bhooth Bangla is now excited to welcome audiences to cinemas on April 16 from 9 pm onwards.

Ektaa Kapoor said, “After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for ‘Bhooth Bangla’, 16 April, with the first show starting at 9 pm. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve. The ‘Bhooth Bangla’ team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16, 9 pm onwards”.

Bhooth Bangla, which was earlier set to debut in theatres on April 10, will now bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The duo has previously delivered several iconic comedy hits that remain fan favorites, making this collaboration particularly exciting for audiences. Known for their impeccable comic timing and chaotic storytelling, their coming together again has raised expectations for another memorable entertainer.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, and directed by Priyadarshan, the film is set to debut in cinemas on April 16, 2026. With the film moving its release date, ‘Dacoit’ starring Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, and Mrunal Thakur, is set to have a solo release on April 10, 2026. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.