Ekta Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note After Becoming First Indian Producer to be Recognized at Emmy Awards

Ekta Kapoor recently wrote a heartfelt note after she became the first Indian producer to be recognized at International Emmy Awards.

Ekta Kapoor Wins Emmy Award: Ekta Kapoor became the first Indian producer to be recognized with the International Emmy Directorate Award. The International Emmys took to their social media handle and shared a picture of Ekta Kapoor. They captioned their post as, “Ektaa R. Kapoor to receive the 2023 Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala! Kapoor has been a major figure in India since founding television production powerhouse, Balaji Telefilms. #iemmys.” She stated that it empowers her as a woman producer in ‘crafting tales for women.’ She also mentioned that it is a moment of great honour for her as an Indian.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARES EMOTIONAL POST AFTER HER EMMY AWARD WIN:

EKTA KAPOOR BECOMES FIRST INDIN PRODUCER TO BE HONOURED AT INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS

Ekta took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. 🙏✨ The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. 🌟 Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. 🌍🏆 Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. 🎬👩‍💼 This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. 🌟🏅 Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy®️ Directorate Award. 💫🌟 #InternationalEmmyAwards @iemmys #iemmys.” Anil Kapoor commented, “Congratulations Ekta 👏👏👏❤️❤️ this is huge .. we all at akfc and our family are very proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Emmy Awards had written in another post, “Bollywood entrepreneur, Ektaa R. Kapoor, will be honored with the Directorate Award for her trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday, November 20, in NYC. #iemmys.”

Ekta’s recent release Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday received positive response from audiences despite Gadar 2 and Jailer’s box office dominance.

