Mumbai: If you do not know about Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, you are certainly living under a rock. But, have you ever compared these famous Indian television soaps to Marvel's? Well, daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor just did.

Ekta Kapoor shared a meme on social media which compares her daily soaps and their crossover episodes to the Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War. The meme shared quotes Marvel calling Infinity War the "most ambitious crossover event in history", whereas a daily soap fan compares it with the poster of a 'Maha Episode' of Smriti Irani starrer Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Ekta captions it as 'FYI' with a lot of laughing emojis. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War (2019) also showed an amalgamation of superheroes from films like Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Thor among others.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, also commented on the post. “kya din the… whattay ‘marvel’ous time,” she wrote followed by laughing emojis.

The comment section of Ekta Kapoor’s post is filled with laughing emojis with fans expressing how much they miss these shows. ‘Yaar fir se chalu karo naa !!! miss this serials’, one of the fans wrote.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms was the first Indian soap opera to cross 1000 episodes. Smriti Irani played the role of Tulsi Virani in this long-running soap. Similarly, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii also ran for eight years with Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.