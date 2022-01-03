Mumbai: The recent celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19 is Bolllywood and Television producer Ekta Kapoor. She is currently under home quarantine. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share that she has tested positive and has asked all her friends and family, who met her recently, to get tested as well. She is also following all the Covid-19 protocols as required by the authorities and is under home quarantine. She wrote a text note saying, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves (sic).”Also Read - Heading Towards Endemic Situation: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Statement Brings Hope

With the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have been testing positive for COVID-19 including John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor and others. Also Read - No Lessons Learnt? COVID-19 Guidelines Go For Toss As Huge Crowds Throng Goa Beach For New Year Celebrations | Watch

With cases of the Omicron variant of corona virus rising sharply, containment zones increased and state governments considered new curbs, even while instances of serious disease remained low. Delhi recorded 3,194 cases, while Mumbai saw 8,063 new Covid-19 cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, told states they have collectively utilised only over 17 per cent of the Rs 23,123 crore Emergency Covid-19 Response Package II (ECRP-II) to ramp up medical infrastructure approved by the Union Cabinet last August.

We wish Ekta Kapoor a speedy recovery!