Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor took to social media sharing her views about relationships and break-ups. Daily soap queen who usually presents in her shows stories of love and unity, talked about how break-ups are also okay. Sharing her insight she wrote that there are advantages of being dumped as well.

Ekta shared a note by restaurant and bar designer Freddy Birdy. "If you are single you will meet someone in a coffee shop and you will want to hold their hand, not just over coffee, but every single morning of your life, watch every single Netflix show, [sometimes even an Alt Balaji show ] together in bed, roam without a care through supermarket aisles to buy a loaf of bread thinking you are baguette-shopping in Paris, then actually plan long romantic trips to quaint unheard of beaches off the map in Thailand or Sri Lanka, wondering if they like their eggs double-fried or the yolks runny, whether your children will look more like you or them, and then suddenly they will pick up their misspelt container of cappuccino and forever walk out of your life," the note read.

Ekta shared the post and captioned it as, "My life in words said by the eloquent @freddy_birdy … but trust me there are advantages in getting dumped… let the ones who want to leave, leave with their misspelt cappuccino containers. Ok bye (aao toh welcome, jao to bheed kam)."

This post by Ekta Kapoor is surely a piece of advice for youngsters. Several of her fans took to the comment section appreciating the post.