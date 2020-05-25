Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, May 25, was showered with wishes from celebrities who shared sweet messages on social media for him. But there was one special birthday video message from TV czarina Ekta Kapoor which we couldn’t miss. From sharing unseen BTS videos of DDLJ, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to adding never seen before pictures with his family, Ekta has created a video where she wishes the director and fashionista. The whole Balaji Telefilms family and Shobha Kapoor recorded their wishes to greet Karan Johar. Also Read - Karan Johar Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt Post Adorable Pictures to Wish KJo

In the video, Ekta also mentioned that she celebrates 27 years of friendship with Karan and want to see more of his work. While sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta captioned it as, "o my fellow Gemini who I share more than just a sun sign with Love u Happie bday @karanjohar ! This time all of #BALAJI wanted to wish u! Have a lockdown spirits up bday! May the TAKHT ALWAYS BE YOURS! This from @balajitelefilmslimited @balajimotionpictures @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor & me!"

Watch the video here:

Ekta ended the video by saying may the Takht always be yours. Recently, Karan Johar cleared all the air surrounding his upcoming multi-starrer project. He said,” Takht is a film that’s close to my heart and I have been working on it for the past two and a half years.”