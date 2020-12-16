TV Czarina and producer Ekta Kapoor is making headlines for her latest social media post. She has shared big news with her fans and friends and everyone on the comment section is assuming her wedding soon. Ekta shared a mushy photo with her close friend Tanveer Bookwala and wrote, “N we are there! Will tell all soon!!!!” Digging more, we saw Tanveer has commented on the pic saying, “Yeh dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal ne ka waqt aa chuka hain.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor Throws New Twist as Contestants Reveal Hatred Towards Each Other, Gets Special Power

After the post, excited fans are wondering when will she tie the knot. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2020: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani And Others Spread Glamour

Who is Tanveer Bookwala?

Tanveer Bookwala is the founder and creative director of an entertainment company and also previously worked with Ekta’s production house. Ekta collaborated with him for the web show Fittrat which featured Krystle D’souza, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal. While checking his profile, Tanveer has shared several pics with Ekta and the captions speak a thousand words. In one of the pics he captioned it as, “Excitement AND Stability. Enough Said.”

In one post, Tanveer wrote, “Most people, over the years thought, that our relationship would be Hair today, gone tomorrow. Guess, they can now snip their opinions. Here’s to many more Hair Raising Adventures…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanveer B (@tansworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanveer B (@tansworld)

Ekta Kapoor had once said that people still ask her when she is going to get married. “Till now, people ask me ‘when are you going to settle down in life?’ I don’t understand how much should I achieve more to feel settled down. I think it’s considered that women have to find someone to sort themselves out. In my own personal life, I have been told many times that ‘this career is okay but you will have to get married to find personal happiness’,” she said.

Do you see the wedding bells ringing? Let us know in the comment section below.