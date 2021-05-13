Ellen DeGeneres is going to end her daytime talk show next year and the upcoming season will be the last one. The show has been running successfully for the last 19 years. Also Read - World Sauntering Day 2020: These 10 Quotes Will Remind You to Slow Down And Enjoy Life

Ellen DeGeneres informed The Hollywood Reporter about the major move and added that she needs something new now in life. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she said. DeGeneres also discussed the decision on Thursday's show with her friend and guest Oprah Winfrey.

Talking about the same on the show, Ellen DeGeneres said, "I want you to know that I have thought a lot about this decision. I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it." DeGeneres also took to Twitter sharing a clip from the show and wrote, "Today is a big day. Next season is a big season."

Today is a big day. Next season is a big season. pic.twitter.com/Ii4m9IDuYv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 13, 2021

Following the announcement, several fans took to Twitter sharing their thoughts.

i just heard ellen was ending her show, i’m so sad to hear this news. thank you ellen for all you have done!! pic.twitter.com/2GkDkSfYxC — cj 🎈 (@KILLTH3PARTY) May 12, 2021

I’m going to miss this show. Ellen brought me a lot of happiness through it through the years. https://t.co/cC3OYnOY7z — Lily and TJ’s Dad! (@ApplePasta) May 13, 2021

This decision also comes months after three top producers exited the show and DeGeneres apologized after reports of a toxic work environment. As per the Nielsen data, The Ellen DeGeneres Show viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million viewers.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show which debuted in 2003, has won more than 60 Emmy awards.