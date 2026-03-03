Elnaaz Norouzi says she can’t return to Iran amid Israel-US-Iran war: ‘They’ll kill me’

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, known to Indian audiences for her role in the Netflix series Sacred Games, has once again spoken candidly about the political situation in her home country, Iran. The actor, who has been vocal in her criticism of the current regime, recently clarified that her opposition is aimed at the ruling establishment and not the people of Iran.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Elnaaz addressed the controversy surrounding her public remarks about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. She emphasised that when she speaks about Iran, she differentiates between the Islamic Republic and the citizens of the country.

“When we speak about Iran, I would like to differentiate between the Islamic Republic, which has occupied the country and the people of Iran. The majority of the Iranian people are smart and educated, and their beliefs are not the same as those of the Islamic Republic,” she said.

Elnaaz Norouzi said, “ They will kill me…”

Elnaaz, who was born in Iran in the early 1990s, moved to Germany with her family at the age of eight. She later began her modelling career in Europe before relocating to India in her twenties to pursue acting. Despite her Iranian roots, she has not visited the country in nearly a decade.

The actor admitted that she currently cannot return. “I can’t set foot in Iran. If I do, I think they will kill me,” she said.

She referred to the 2022 protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. The incident sparked widespread demonstrations across Iran and became a global symbol of resistance against state-imposed restrictions.

Elnaaz stated that she had spoken out against the regime and against Khamenei during that time, which led her family to worry about her safety.

“If people die in this war, I’m going to blame the Ayatollah because people have come out multiple times saying we do not want you, and they did not leave. It is a dictatorship,” she said in the interview.

A career spanning India and Hollywood

Elnaaz began her acting career with a Pakistani film in 2017 before gaining recognition in India with Sacred Games. She later appeared in web shows such as Abhay and Made in Heaven, along with films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mastii 4.

In 2023, she made her Hollywood debut in Kandahar, starring alongside Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal. She is currently seen as a co-host on the Indian television game show Wheel of Fortune alongside Akshay Kumar.

While her professional journey continues to grow internationally, Elnaaz maintains that her stance on Iran stems from personal conviction and concern for its people, not hostility toward the nation itself.