Elvish Yadav Admits Supplying Snake Venom at Rave Parties

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav confessed that he arranged snake venom at Noida parties on being asked during investigation.

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, who has been arrested by Noida police in a snake venom case, has admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him. The police sources said, “Elvish confessed during his questioning that he knew the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year”. The 26-year-old YouTuber has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Elvish Yadav, who initially faced charges under the Wildlife Act, now also faces allegations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Specifically, he has been charged under Section 29 of the Act, dealing with drug-related conspiracies such as buying and selling. Bail under this law is challenging to obtain.

Moreover, Yadav is accused of incorporating snakes into his video shoots. While he initially claimed that the snakes were provided by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, police sources suggest otherwise.

Nine snakes were found from the party which was a sting operation by the People For Animals and all of them had their venom glands removed. Eight of the nine snakes had their teeth missing. The rave party case goes back to November 3, 2023. The party was held at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Elvish was not present at the party.

When Elvish Yadav denied all the charges

Previously questioned by the police, Elvish Yadav denied any involvement in the snale venom case, calling the accusations baseless and false. Police, investigating his role, mentioned his absence from the party hall. Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of unlawfully selling snake venom, urging his immediate arrest. “He (Elvish Yadav) has escaped for now, but his arrest should definitely take place,” Maneka had told reporters.

Elvish Yadav’s another controversy

Elvish Yadav has become a controversial king after his video of beating up YouTuer Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur, went viral. After an FIR was filed against Elvish in Gurugram that said “Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled”. “I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language (sic),” he added.

Sagar Thakur claimed Elvish Yadav’s fan pages had been “spreading hate and propaganda” which made him distressed.

