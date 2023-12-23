Home

Elvish Yadav Faces Mob Attack in Jammu, REACTS to Almost Being Beaten up: ‘Mere pe Haath Uthane Wale…’

Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav recently visited Jammu with his friend Ragahv Sharma. The Youtuber was mobbed and attacked by a crowd and here's how he reacted.

Days after Elvish Yadav visited Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu, a video emerged on social media showing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner being mobbed and nearly taken by a crowd. Elvish had visited Vaishno Devi temple on December 20, accompanied by producer Raghav Sharma. He was later seen running away from the attack. On Saturday, the YouTuber took his Twitter account and reacted to the news report claiming that he was ‘almost beaten up by a mob’ in Jammu.

Big Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Reacts To The Jammu Mob Attack

Elvish On Saturday, tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Jab tak aise news wale zinda hai fake narrative chalte rahenge. Mere pe haath uthane wale jis din paida hoge, kalyung ka ant aa legal.. (Fake narratives will survive as long as such reporters exist. Kalyug will cease the day someone who can slap me is born. Cheers.)

Take a look at what Elvish Yadav Tweeted On X (Formerly known as Twitter):

Jab Tak Aise News Wale Zinda Hai Fake Narrative Chalte Rahenge. महरे पे हाथ ठान आले जिस दिन पैदा होगे कलयुग का अंत आ लेगा। CHEERS https://t.co/V6OCHS7HzU — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) December 22, 2023



In the viral video, Elvish and Raghav can be seen surrounded by a crowd, with some individuals grabbing their collars and pulling them. A man had requested to take pictures with Elvish and Raghav, but they declined. In the video, the social media star was seen avoiding questions from the media and turning down the camera. A few moments later a man grabbed Raghav by his collar and started arguing while Elvish fled from the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav earlier made headlines in connection to the snake venom case. It all started when an FIR, filed against Elvish after his name came up in a rave party where snake and venom was found. However on social media, he asserted that the rumors surrounding him are unfounded and unsupported by evidence. Elivsh expressed, “I woke up this morning and found various news stories being spread about me in the media. All accusations against me are groundless, fabricated, and not even remotely true.” Elvish also warned of potential legal action against those who are tarnishing his reputation in this matter.

