Home

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Booked For Allegedly Thrashing YouTuber Sagar Thakur in Gurgaon

Elvish Yadav Booked For Allegedly Thrashing YouTuber Sagar Thakur in Gurgaon

An FIR has been lodged against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber. This comes after a video of the violence went viral on social media.

Elvish Yadav is once again in controversy as an FIR has been lodged against him for allegedly thrashing a content creator along with his other aides. This comes after a video went viral on social media where the reality show Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav with some of his followers was seen assaulting another Youtuber Sagar Thakur inside a shop. According to officials, the incident took place in Gurugram. The victim also shared a video of the incident on social media.

The victim, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern, in his complaint to Gurugram police, claimed that Elvish Yadav and his followers beat him after an altercation following a social media clash. “I, Sagar Thakur, also known as ‘Maxtern’, would like to bring your attention to a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Elvish Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action. I am a well-known content creator specializing in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on YouTube since 2017,” Thakur said in his complaint to the police according to a report by ANI.

‘Elvish Tried to Break My Spine,’ Says Sagar

“Elvish Yadav tried to broke my spine so that I will become physically disabled. All 8-10 people came at 12:30 AM and on 8th March 2024, Elvish Yadav before leaving threatened me to kill me and I was almost unconscious,” the FIR read.

“In last few months, Elvish Fan Pages spread hate and propaganda which made me distressed, and I consulted an NGO for counselling. I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language,” he stated.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram’s Sector-53 Police Station.

According to the police FIR, the victim said, “I have garnered recognition and accolades in the gaming community for my entertainment- based content. Elvish Yadav is also a content creator and I know him since 2021.”

The police were further looking into the matter. This comes nearly four months after a case was registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for making snake venom available at rave parties.

Recently Yadav was under legal scrutiny for allegedly supplying snake venom in a rave party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.