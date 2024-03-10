Home

Elvish Yadav Called For Questioning By Gurugram Police In YouTuber Sagar Thakur’s Assault Case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav yet again made the headlines after involving in a fight with YouTuber Sagar Thakur. Recently the Gurugram Police has summoned Elvish to present himself. Read on.

Gurugram: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Siddharth Yadav famously known as Elvish Yadav, recently landed in trouble since a video of him engaging in a heated fight that went viral on social media with YouTuber Sagar Thakur popularly known as Maxtern. Now a news report published by Times Now claims that Gurugram Police have summoned the social media influencer for their on-going investigation. Read on.

Sagar Thakur Issues An FIR Against Elvish Yadav

The Bigg Boss OTT Winner has been grabbing headlines ever since his video of assaulting the YouTubber went viral on social media. After multiple assaults, Mextern AKA Sagar Thakur lodged an FIR against the social media influencer. Now the Gurugram police have summoned Elvish Yadav regarding the viral video.

This was not the first time that Elvish had been caught doing this action, earlier Elvish launched an attack on an unknown man while visiting a restaurant. Talking about Sagar Thakur, he made huge claims that the higher authorities are not taking any legal actions against Elvish after his video went viral on social media. A news report published by India Today claimed that the police have summoned Elvish Yadav and have been asked to cooperate with the interrogation that will take place on March 12, 2024.

Earlier Elvish Yadav came forward and shared a video where he was seen explaining the ‘other side of the story’ where explained how the situation was being recorded with cameras and a microphone. Elvish also stated not just to listen Sagar Thakur’s verdict, as he was playing the victim card. The social media sensation issued a clarification video where he was seen talking about the scenario, Elvish dealt with.

Here’s a video shared by Elvish Yadav:

My Side Of Story. pic.twitter.com/bRDK9Hxvp8 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 9, 2024

It was on March 9, 2024, when a legal notice was issued against Elvish Yadav’s name. The notice was filed by Gurugram Police Station located in sector 53. Under CRPC Act 41 A, Elvish had to present himself before the police.

What Exactly Happened Between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur? Here’s What We Know!

The rift between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur occurred online a few days back when Elvish reminded Sagar that he lives in Delhi, then Thakur on the other hand shared screenshots of the chats between Elvish and him on social media that led to a rage between the two.

Soon, after the video went viral on social media, Sagar Thakur came forward with his side of the story and revealed how Elvish Yadav had aggressively attacked him, Sagar also mentioned that while engaging in a fight with Elvish he might have had a spinal cord injury. On the other hand, Elvish Yadav recently shared a video where he asked netizens to look at the other side of the story where he blamed Sagar for playing the victim card and how framed Elvish for attacking him.

What are your thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s incident with Sagar Thakur? Do you think what Elvish did was right? Watch this space to get frequent updates on Elvish Yadav’s controversy with Sagar Thakur.

