Elvish Yadav Controversy: Munawar Faruqui Reacts to Bigg Boss OTT Winner’s Noida Arrest, ‘Mujhe Kuch Idea…’

Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber was booked for allegedly providing snake venom at party in Noida sector 51, which was a setup by animal welfare association.

Elvish Yadav Controversy: According to police reports, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has acknowledged setting up snakes and snake venom at rave events. As per the latest reports, Yadav, who was detained yesterday in connection with the snake venom case, reportedly admitted during interrogation that he knew the other accused who was detained for selling snake venom a year ago. he was placed under 14 days of judicial detention again on Sunday evening. During a conversation with Times of India, Munawar Faruqui recently spoke out about Elvish Yadav’s recent arrest. For the unversed, the statement came days after Elvish Yadav put an end to the controversy surrounding his friendship with Faruqui.

Munaward Faruqui on Elvish Yadav’s Arrest in Noida

Munawar Faruqui said, “Mujhe kuch idea nahi hai iss baare mein. Mera phone toh band tha,” he told the media, The Times of India reported. He went to show his switched-off phone and added, “Mere phone ki battery puri dead ho chuki hai. I don’t know kaise hua ye sab.” The Bigg Boss 17 winner was reportedly busy shooting for a special performance for an upcoming Holi event.

Munawar Faruqui’s response came soon after Elvish’s apology video for hugging him at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024. The YouTuber responded to others who dubbed him a ‘traitor’ or ‘gaddar’ for hugging Faruqui. He expressed regret to individuals whose feelings had been offended and made it clear that his religion was the only thing that mattered to him. He said, “Aap logo ne bola Elvish bhai ne galat kiya, hum maante hai maine galat kara. Apne Hindu dharam ke upar, apne Sanatan dharam ke upar hazaro Munawar Faruqui kurbaan hai. Usko main consider nahi karta apna dost ya bhai. On camera bol raha hu, mere liye mera dharam sabse upar hai.”

Elvish Yadav Arrested in Snake Venom at Rave – Explained

Noida Police detained Elvish Yadav, who is suspected of supplying snake venom at a rave party he threw in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He will be under judicial detention for 14 days. The 26-year-old YouTuber is accused of supplying snake venom for the event, which took place on November 3rd, 2018, at a banquet venue in Sector 51, Noida. Previous forensic tests had shown that samples taken from the party contained snake venom.

An NGO lodged a complaint and a member set a trap and called Elvish for snake poison, which prompted the raid. According to authorities, the NGO member was provided with a phone number that directed him to the five suspects. For the unversed, Elvish wasn’t at the party.

