Elvish Yadav gets engaged to Jiya Shankar? Shares hand-in-hand photo with a big diamond ring: Found my...

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, who first met during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, got engaged? Here's everything you need to know

Elvish Yadav, on February 5, surprised his followers by sharing a photo on Instagram that immediately caught everyone’s attention. In the picture, Elvish is seen holding a girl’s hand, with one of the hands wearing a ring. He captioned the photo, “Gave love another chance & I found my heart,” and tagged Jiya Shankar in the post. This single post sparked widespread curiosity and excitement among fans.

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar first met during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where they gradually became close friends. During the show, the two were often seen sharing heartfelt conversations and supporting each other, which helped build a strong bond between them. Their friendship continued even after the show ended, and fans have closely followed their interactions on social media.

Soon after the photo was shared, social media was flooded with reactions. Many fans congratulated the duo, believing that Elvish may have proposed to Jiya and that she had said yes. Some even speculated that the two might be engaged or officially dating. However, neither Elvish nor Jiya has confirmed any such news so far.

While several fans are celebrating the moment, others believe the post could be a teaser for an upcoming project featuring the two together. A section of users also feels that the photo may simply be playful and not related to a real-life relationship.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Elvish Yadav or Jiya Shankar regarding their relationship status. Until then, fans will have to wait and watch to find out whether this post marks the beginning of a new love story or is part of a professional collaboration.

