Elvish Yadav Justifies Brutal Attack on YouTuber, Says, ‘Sagar Threatened to Burn My Parents’

Elvish Yadav has addressed the viral video depicting him confronting YouTuber Sagar Thakur. He turned to Instagram on Saturday to share his perspective on the incident.

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been hitting the headlines after a video of Yadav brutally thrashing a YouTuber Sagar Thakur, went viral on the internet. The video features Elvish entering the garment shop in Delhi along with his accomplices and starting to beat up Thakur brutally. Now, Elvish has issued a statement on the matter.

Taking to Instagram, Yadav wrote, “First plan and play the victim. My side of the story which everyone should know. Ram Ram.” In the video, Elvish alleged that Sagar Thakur threatened to harm the former and his family.

“Tujhe aur tere gharwale ko zinda jala dunga. (I will burn you and your family members alive),” Yadav claimed Thakur told this to him over the phone when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked him to come to his house to talk out their issues.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner said those violent comments against his family ignited his anger. In the video, he also inquired of his followers how they would respond if someone made similar harmful remarks about their family members.

“Will you give them a matchstick and ask them to go ahead and burn you and your family alive? Won’t you get angry?” Elvish Yadav asked in the video. Though Elvish did not deny thrashing Thakur, he said that Sagar already set up cameras to record the clash.

“He had even worn a mic, which you could understand from the viral video,” Elvish Yadav claimed. Further, the social media influencer explained his side of the story and alleged that the YouTuber had been trolling him for a long while now and after getting agitated he started to react. However, it was purely in a ‘casual manner.’

“He (Thakur) said let’s meet. So, I said…fine, you come to my office. I wanted to talk to him and know his reasons behind the constant trolling and clear everything out,” Yadav alleged. Elvish added, “I told him that guests are treated like Gods, so why should I beat you up at my own home? But he was scared, so he asked me to meet him at the garments’ shop that belonged to his friend.”

Sagar Thakur has claimed that Elvish Yadav attempted to injure him severely, including trying to break his spine and cause disability, as shown in the viral video of the incident.

