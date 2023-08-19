Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Achieves Another Milestone as he Breaks MC Stan’s Instagram Live Record

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav has achieved another milestone feat as he broke MC Stan's Instagram Live record with highest viewership.

Elvish Yadav Achieves Another Milestone as he Breaks MC Stan’s Record: Elvish Yadav is on a milestone setting spree ever since his unpredictable win at Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber after breaking the stereotype of wildcard entrants not winning Bigg Boss trophy has now broken Bigg Boss Season 16 winner MC Stan’s record. Stan is known for having a huge fan base due to his rap songs. After he was declared the winner in Bigg Boss 16, his fame got mass acceptance due to the wide coverage of the reality show. However, recently during an Instagram live session Elvish surpassed the previous record of Stan by getting humungous viewership.

WATCH ELVISH YADAV’S VIRAL VIDEO:

Elvish Yadav Insta LIVE Crashed. Elvish breaks all records and has India’s Maximum Insta Live watching (595,000+). His Live also entered in World Top 10 rank.🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/EpyiLtTdZk — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 19, 2023

ELVISH YADAV ONCE AGAIN CREATES HISTORIC RECORD WITH INSTAGRAM LIVE SESSION

Elvish hosted an Instagram Live that was attended by over 5,95,000 viewers on Saturday. However, due to heavy traffic the session crashed soon. The Youtuber’s live video levelled out the previous record created by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. The Twitter account Bigg Boss Tak shared a post which read, “Elvish Yadav Insta LIVE Crashed. Elvish breaks all records and has India’s Maximum Insta Live watching (595,000+). His Live also entered in World Top 10 rank.” The handle later posted a video of Elvish thanking all his fans for creating this record. The latter took to his Instagram stories and said, “Guys abhi abhi aap logo ne dekha… pata lag gaya ki jaise mera live crash hua… phone load nahi le pa raha.. Instagram crash ho gaya (Just as you all must have noticed, that my live was crashed, my phone was unable to load. Instagram also crashed). But good news is humne India ka record tod diya aur hum number 1 pe aa gaye hein… all thanks to you aap log na hote toh na ye record tut ta na tumhara bhai hota kuch bhi. Dhanyavaad sabhi logon ka (the good news is that we broke the record created in India and are now number 1. all thanks to you. If it weren’t for you all this record would not have broken neither would your brother reach this far. Thank you all).” The former Bigg Boss 16 winner’s record stood at 5.41 lakh viewership.

