Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case Update: Trouble Increases For Bigg Boss OTT Winner as Snake Venom Found in Samples

After discovering venomous snakes at a rave party, the Noida police filed an FIR against social media influencer Elvish Yadav.

Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case Update

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has landed himself in legal trouble. The social media star was involved in the supply and consumption of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Now, a recent development in the case suggests that the samples which were handed to Jaipur FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) by the Noida police have found the venom of Cobra and Krait snakes has been found.

The YouTuber made headlines when the news of snake poison being recovered from a rave party. Further, the five men who were arrested by the police claimed that these rave parties were organised in different parts of Delhi. Further, the accused also revealed that cobra krait species of snakes were being used in the rave party. After further investigation, Elvish’s name also cropped up in the matter. After this, a case was filed in the Sector 49 police station against the YouTuber. For the unversed, Elvish Yadav used different snakes to shoot his videos for his social media handles such as YouTube and Instagram.

The ongoing investigation into the snake smuggling and rave party incident in Noida involves questioning of the suspects. Last November, they were interrogated by Noida Police for several hours while in remand. It’s reported that during this interrogation, the suspects provided extensive details to the police.

Elvish underwent questioning by authorities regarding all recordings and images discovered thus far in the investigation. However, the YouTuber has refuted the accusations against him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.