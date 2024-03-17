Home

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Remand in Connection with Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Remand in Connection with Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Remand in Connection with Snake Venom Case

In a turn of events, YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Snake venom case. Earlier in the day, news agency ANI reported that the social media star was arrested by the Noida police in the same matter. Now, videos of Elvish being taken by the police have also emerged online. Last year, an FIR was filed against the YouTuber for the same issue, leading to Elvish Yadav being summoned for interrogation and subsequently arrested. The news agency also reported that the YouTuber would appear in court today.

#WATCH | YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of Judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. https://t.co/AQI3a8qQqZ pic.twitter.com/bUnov8As1b — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024





This is a breaking story and more details are awaited…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.