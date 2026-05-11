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Elvish Yadav slams portal over Maut Ki Taarik headline after alleged threat linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: You should be...

Elvish Yadav slams portal over ‘Maut Ki Taarik’ headline after alleged threat linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: ‘You should be…’

Elvish Yadav called out a news portal over its choice of words in a report related to an alleged threat message, saying such coverage crosses ethical boundaries and sensationalises serious issues.

Elvish Yadav slams news portal (PC: Twitter)

Social media star Elvish Yadav has once again found himself at the center of a major controversy after reacting strongly to a shocking headline related to an alleged death threat case. The influencer expressed anger after a portal used the phrase “Maut Ki Taarik” while covering the matter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His reaction quickly spread online with many fans supporting him and calling the headline insensitive. The issue gained even more attention because the threat claims were reportedly serious and involved a massive extortion demand. The controversy has now sparked fresh conversations around responsible reporting and sensational headlines on digital platforms.

Elvish reacts strongly to viral headline

The matter escalated after reports claimed that Elvish Yadav and his father allegedly received threats from a person identifying himself as Randeep Malik, who reportedly claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, the message demanded Rs 10 crore and allegedly warned of serious consequences if the amount was not paid within two days. The threat was reportedly sent through WhatsApp from an international number.

While the alleged extortion case itself shocked fans, another controversy started after a media portal aired a headline mentioning “Elvish ki maut ka tareek.” The phrase did not go down well with the influencer. Reacting to it on Instagram Stories, Elvish shared a screenshot and wrote, “This is why I no longer trust them. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Also read: Elvish Yadav opens up on NGO Scam Allegations, says he never charges money to help others: ‘Bahaana chahiye…’

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See Elvish Yadav’s viral post here

Fans support Elvish after social media reaction

Soon after Elvish posted the screenshot many users on social media came out in his support. Several fans criticised the use of dramatic language in such a sensitive matter and questioned whether serious incidents should be turned into attention grabbing headlines. Many users also said that reporting should remain responsible especially when safety concerns are involved.

The influencer has often remained in headlines due to controversies online feuds and public statements. However this incident appeared to worry his supporters more than usual because of the alleged gang connection mentioned in the reports. Many followers urged authorities to investigate the matter properly and ensure security for him and his family.

Also read: Elvish Yadav breaks silence after shots fired at his Gurugram residence, says: ‘My family and I…’

Police investigation and legal developments

As per reports Gurugram Police registered an FIR after the alleged threat complaint surfaced. The matter was later transferred to the Crime Branch for deeper investigation. Authorities are reportedly examining the WhatsApp messages and the international number used to send them.

This development comes only weeks after Elvish received relief in another legal matter connected to the snake venom case. He had earlier been booked in connection with the alleged use of snake venom during a rave party in Noida in 2023 and was later arrested in March 2024 before getting relief from the Supreme Court.

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