Elvish Yadav Slaps a Man at Jaipur Restaurant And Releases Statement, Viral Incident Captured on Video – Watch

Elvish Yadav looked agitated with a man who allegedly made personal remarks against him at a restaurant in Jaipur. He slapped the man and later released statement in a video.

New Delhi: YouTuber and Bigg Boss celebrity Elvish Yadav got involved in a physical fight with a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. The social media star was in the city to attend an event when the incident happened. A viral video on the internet shows Elvish entering a restaurant and slapping a man. When the man gets up to argue, he returns to fight back. However, Elvish is stopped by his team and friends. He then storms out of the restaurant.

Elvish, in a video statement later, revealed that the man passed lewd comments which triggered him and he couldn’t resist slapping him. The popular YouTuber added that he always respects his fans and obliges them with pictures and selfies. However, he added that he can’t resist giving back to someone if the person is trying to take advantage of his celebrity status by abusing him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanzu_mk (@tanzu_mk)

Elvish’s statement reads like, “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte [It’s simple guys. I don’t take pride in fighting anyone. I try to mind my own business. I try to lead a normal life. I never mind clicking photos with fans. I always respect them. However, I can’t resist if someone makes a personal remark at me].”

The former Bigg Boss OTT star added that the man took a personal dig at him and he ended up hitting him back. He also said he was surrounded by security at that time and nobody thinks he did anything wrong. “As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, and I went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main [This is who I am],” he added.

Check Elvish Yadav’s audio statement on the incident:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vini_wohoo (@elvishaa__)

As per a report in India Today, no police complaint has been registered in the case so far. The incident took place on Sunday, February 11.

Elvish is already under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in a drug party case. He was also in the news for being blocked by actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila. In an interview recently, she spoke about blocking him on social media after he called her ‘sasti Kareena Kapoor‘ [Kareena’s cheap rip-off].

Your thoughts on the incident?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.