Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Rave Party Case Update: Noida Police Summons The Bigg Boss Star

Elvish Yadav has been summoned by Noida Police in the 'snake venom rave party' case.

Noida: Elvish Yadav has been sent a summons by Noida Police in the rave party case involving the supply and consumption of snake venom as an illegal drug. The popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been called in for questioning by the police after one of the accused in the case mentioned his name and allegedly talked about his involvement in the case.

It is believed that police might question him to corroborate the claims made by one of the accused named Rahul. The police are also investigating the link between Elvish and the accused.

Earlier, the YouTuber denied all the allegations and posted a video on his official Instagram handle. Elvish said he would cooperate with the authorities and would surrender if found to be involved in the issue. I just wanted to say that there’s no truth to the rumours of my involvement in this drugs case. All these claims are simply baseless and have not even one per cent of truth in them. I am ready to cooperate with the UP Police and I want to request to the authorities and the honourable CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adiyanath ji, that I will take full responsibility for the case if they find me involved in the matter in any capability. I also request the media to not malign my name until anyone has solid proof of my involvement in the case. I have nothing to do with these claims and rumours (sic),” he said in the video.

He also issued a clarification on the viral video featuring him playing with a snake. Elvish said that the video and photos circulating are from the sets of a music video which was shot six months back. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to simply write, “This scene is from a music video 6 mahine purani. Don’t believe in everything (sic).”

Elvish’s name surfaced in the case when Noida Police on Friday raided a party in sector 49 and rescued nine snakes including five cobras.

