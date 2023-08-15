Elvish Yadav To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 17? Here’s What He Said

Home

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the Bigg Boss trophy. Not just that, Elvish broke all the records to get the maximum number of votes online on the day of the Grand Finale. On Monday night, he led the voting with 48 percent of the votes going in his favour and defeated Abhishek Malhan in the final race. Within the span of 15 minutes, Elvish got 280 million votes.

15 min main 280M vote unbelievable First time ever a wildcard #ElvishYadav has lifted the bigg boss trophy and made a new record. #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishBBWinner #BiggBossOTT2Finalepic.twitter.com/YsKzwriqGL — Rao Sahab ( Parody) (@TeamRaoSahab) August 15, 2023



After becoming the winner, Elvish expressed his happiness. He told ANI, “I can’t express how I am feeling. This happiness is beyond everything. I am forever grateful to my fans for making me win this show. I did not expect it.

When asked if he would like to be a part of the Bigg Boss 17 reality show in the coming months, the Gugraon boy clearly said ‘no’. “I am not prepared for this year’s main ‘Bigg Boss’ yet. I have lived away from my family for many days due to Bigg Boss OTT stint. Hopefully next year I may like to come if I get the chance,” he said.

Elvish’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners especially ‘Systumm hang’. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers.

He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. Elvish’s family members are on cloud nine. Their hearts have swollen with pride with his historic win. His sister Sana expressed, “I am very proud of him. I had complete faith in him. He has been in this field for a long time and finally, his hard work paid off.”

The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position.

India.com wishes Elvish Yadav his win in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

