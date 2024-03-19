Home

Elvish Yadav’s Mom Breaks Down in Viral Video, Father Says ‘Agar Maneka Gandhi Khush Ho Gayi Toh…’

Elvish Yadav's parents are talking to the media following his arrest in the snake venom case. During an interaction recently, his mother broke down and father also asked for mercy.

Elvish Yadav's parents ask for mercy in the case

New Delhi: YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s arrest has got his fans and followers worried. The popular social media star was arrested in a snake venom case on Sunday and was put under a 14-day judicial custody. Now, a video of his mother is going viral in which she is seen breaking down, reiterating that her son didn’t do anything wrong. The video has caught everyone’s attention, including actor Aly Goni who wished for her to meet Elvish soon.

Aly shared the video on X and wrote how he wishes Elvish to stay away from these controversies now. The video shows Sushma Yadav breaking down as she remembers her son and wishes for his well-being. The video made Aly emotional who commented on the same and wrote, “After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart 💔.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future (sic).”

Pain of mother 💔 I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going tbrough the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this pic.twitter.com/ax7NsSf8gI — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 18, 2024

Earlier, Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, also broke down during an interview on ABP News. He talked about his son’s arrest and called him innocent. He also requested Maneka Gandhi, BJP leader and chairperson of People For Animals (PFA), to be kind and show mercy towards the YouTuber. He said in Hindi, “If Maneka Gandhi is happy now with my son’s arrest, then please show mercy towards him (sic).”

After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart 💔.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 18, 2024

A day after his arrest, a Noida police official spoke to the media and informed how Elvish behaved as if he feared nothing during the questioning. As per a report published in Indian Express, the YouTuber wanted to flaunt his ‘swag’ and that is the reason he started allegedly supplying venom at rave parties. The report quoted a police officer as saying, “During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes.”

As per the investigation done about the rave party organised in Sector 51 in Noida, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was linked to six such parties where snake venom was supplied. The police further confirmed that Elvish not only supplies venom but also shoots videos with snakes at his farmhouses in Noida and NCR along with his other friends and fellow YouTubers. Apart from the 20ml snake venom, police had recovered five cobras, a python, two head-headed snakes and a rat snake.

