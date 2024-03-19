Home

Elvish Yadav’s Parents Break Silence on His Arrest: ‘Real Culprit Will Never Live in Peace’

Elvish Yadav's parents react to his arrest and denies the youtuber's involvement in the snake venom case. Check their full statement.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in judicial custody since March 17 for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. A lot of reports around this case are making their way to social media. It has been claimed that he arranged and supplied snake and snake venom for rave parties. Elvish’s parents have come out to speak about the case on ABP and revealed their son is innocent and the accusations are false.

Elvish Yadav’s Parents React to His Arrest in Snake Venom Case

Elvish’s parents were in tears and said their son is targeted because of his rising popularity which has landed him into controversies. They have also said that people are jealous of his fame. Elvish’s father has claimed his son is not involved in supplying snake venom at rave parties.

In an interview with ABP News, the parents of the OTT star said people have framed their son. They also asked PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi to show mercy towards Elvish. He said, “If Maneka Gandhi is happy now with my son’s arrest, then please show mercy towards him”.

In another video shared by Twitter account of The Khabri, Elvish’s mother was seen heartbroken and in tears. She was seen being consoled by Elvish’s friends.

Elvish Yadav’s Mother in Tears After His Arrest

The caption of the Twitter post read, “Pain of mother 💔 I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get the strength to face this”. (sic.)

Watch Emotional Video of Elvish’s Mother

Pain of mother 💔 I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going tbrough the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this pic.twitter.com/ax7NsSf8gI — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 18, 2024



TV actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni reacted to Elvish Yadav’s mother’s video. He said the video broke his heart and that hope she gets to meet her son soon. He also hoped that Elvish Yadav stay away from such controversies in the future. “After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart .. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future,” Aly said.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui reacted to Elvish Yadav’s arrest. To Etimes, the comedian said, “I have no idea about this. My phone was switched off. The battery was dead. I don’t know how all of these happened.”

Elvish Yadav has been charged with a case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals).

The snake venom controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav first erupted in November 2023, marked by his strong denial of any involvement in the supply of snake venom at rave parties. Through videos shared on social media, Elvish adamantly refuted the allegations, asserting his innocence and distancing himself from any association with the distribution of snake venom in such settings. However, despite his assertions, the unfolding events and subsequent developments have cast a shadow of suspicion over his claims, leading to his current predicament and legal entanglement.

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber and he got more fame with his entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 house hosted by Salman Khan. He became the first ever wildcard contestant to win the show.

