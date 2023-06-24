Home

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi Creates Goosebumps, Check Release Date

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is creating goosebumps in the announcement promo. Check Release Date

Emergency Announcement: Kangana Ranaut is back in action as she has announced the release date of her directorial Emergency where she portrays former Indian Prime Minister, Late Indira Gandhi. Almost a year ago she had unveiled her first look as Indira Gandhi and sent shockwaves across the country with her body language and mannerisms. The announcement video also marks 48 years since Emergency was declared in India. The clip also showcases Anupam Kher behind the bars as he portrays Indian socialist political leader and revolutionary Jaiprakash Narayan. Kangana has earlier also directed some portions of Manikarnika where she essayed the role of Queen Laxmibai, who revolted against the British empire in 1857 uprising.

CHECK OUT EMERGENCY RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO:

KANGANA RANAUT-ANUPAM KHER FACE-OFF IN PERIOD DRAMA

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared the clip on Emergency release date announcement. She captioned it as, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.” The video shows newspapers and television channels declaring Emergency across the country amid visuals of curfew. Anupam as Jayaprakash speaks in the voiceover about the tyranny which needs to be stopped. He calls for a rebellion to end the dictatorship by the ruling government. As a newspaper article reads, “PM or Dictator,” Kangana’s voice is heard in background as she says, “Nobody can stop me from defending my country because India is Indira and Indira is India.” The video then ends with Kangana’s picture being unveiled as the former Indian PM. Talking about Emergency, Kangana shares, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!”

Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana under her home banner Manikarnika Films. The screenplay is written by Ritesh Shah and the story is penned by the actress herself. The period-drama also features late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in crucial roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.

