Home

Entertainment

Emmy 2024: ‘FRIENDS’ Theme Song Played to Honour Matthew Perry at 75th Award Ceremony

Emmy 2024: ‘FRIENDS’ Theme Song Played to Honour Matthew Perry at 75th Award Ceremony

Emmy 2024: An emotional cover of 'FRIENDS' theme song played at the 75th Emmys to honour late actor Matthew Perry. He rose to prominence with his witty character Chandler Bing.

Emmy 2024: 'FRIENDS' Theme Song Played to Honour Matthew Perry at 75th Award Ceremony

Emmy 2024: During the 75th Emmys In Memoriam section, which also featured late performers including Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, and more, Variety claimed that ‘Friends‘ actor Matthew Perry got an emotional tribute. During the session, pop artist Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed. Puth began with a rendition of his song ‘See You Again‘ and then The Rembrandts sang a pared-down version of ‘I’ll Be There for You,’ which is the theme song from the television show ‘Friends.’

Trending Now

Matthew Perry died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023, at 54 years. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from ‘the acute effects of ketamine,’ as per Variety.

You may like to read

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom ‘Friends‘. Perry’s untimely demise left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken. Following his death, the Friends cast wrote about their experiences with Perry and how much his character, Chandler Bing, meant.

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.”

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites (sic),” Courteney Cox wrote.

Taking to Instagram, David Schwimmer wrote, “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.” He also shared a picture with Matthew from one of his favourite moments spent with him on the ‘Friends‘ set.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’,” he added.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day..,” Jennifer Aniston posted.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.