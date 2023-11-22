Home

Emmy Award Winner Vir Das Poses With Dishwasher And Trophy To Stay Grounded, Shares Reason Behind It

Vir Das shared a photo of himself wearing a tidy black suit while holding his International Emmy trophy in one hand and pointing to a dishwasher in the kitchen with the other. Here's what the actor had to say...

Emmy Award Winner Vir Das Recollects His Once He Was A Dishwasher Said 'Big Moments Need...'

Vir Das became the first Indian stand-up comedian to receive an International Emmy Award for his Netflix special Vir Das: LandingOn Monday. The actor couldn’t resist posing next to a dishwasher stand. It was through the Instagram post that Vir Das explained his success story. On Tuesday evening the actor shared an image on social media that showed himself capturing a special moment in front of the kitchen area. The stand-up comedian recollects his memories when he used to be a dishwasher at a restaurant.

Vir Das Recollects His Old Days As a Dishwasher

Vir shared a photo of himself wearing a tidy black suit while holding his International Emmy trophy in one hand and pointing to a dishwasher in the kitchen with the other. The caption placed on the image reads, “So. Big moments need grounding. We’ve won an Emmy. We’re making our way to the press room through the kitchen. We pass by the dishwasher. My boss Reg said “You remember you were once a dishwasher, right?”. This is where you snap your picture.” “This is my favorite photo of the night.”

In another photo from the same Instagram post, Vir was seen candidly staring into the camera as his manager, Reg Tigerman, took a selfie. Akash Rajkumar Sharma, his tour producer, was also in the photo, smiling at the camera.

Here’s what Vir Das posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir Das Feels Overwhelmed

On Tuesday, Vir Das resorted to Instagram stories to thank members of the film industry who had congratulated him on his historic moment of winning an award at the Emmys. Bollywood actor Johnny Lever, on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “Elated to hear the news this morning… Hearty congratulations @virdas. This is a proud moment for us and our stand-up community. More power to you! God bless!” In response Vir wrote back, “Johnny sir, Every door we get to walk through is one you helped us figure out. Respect and gratitude”

Vir also expressed gratitude to other Bollywood celebs like Soni Razdan, Nimrat Kaur, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, and Dia Mirza, as well as composer Ankur Tewari, producer and celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, casting director Tess Joseph, and Nikkhil Advani’s production business Emmay Entertainment.

He wrote, “I’m late thanking and responding to a bunch of people, Taking a long-hour flight to home with no internet access. A long post coming soon. Sincere apologies and love”.

