New Delhi: The 73rd Emmy Awards are taking place at Los Angeles. However, unlike last year, Emmys are being handed out in person. The awards are being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

While several movies, television series and actors eye Emmys, The Crown has won big at the mega show. The Netflix show has won four awards so far. Olivia Colman won Best Actress (Drama) for The Crown and Josh O'Connor won Best Actor (Drama) for the same show. Gillian Anderson, who essayed the role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the show also won 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series'. The show also won awards for best writing and directing.

While The Crown has won big at the Emmys, Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso' also grabbed numerous awards. Check out the complete list of winners here:

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor –Halston

Setting #Emmy-winning trends! Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie goes to Ewan McGregor for Halston (@netflix)! ✨ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/uaFOFn673a — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Actress – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet – Movie for Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director – Comedy: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Outstanding Director – Drama: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Outstanding Writing – Drama: Peter Morgan – The Crown

Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel –I May Destroy You

(The list is being updated as Emmys are being announced)