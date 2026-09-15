Emmy Awards 2026 full winner list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay, Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart, and more take home top honours from 78th Primetime Emmys

The Emmy Awards 2026 brought together some of the biggest names in television for a night full of wins, surprises, and emotional moments. From The Pitt and Widow’s Bay to Jean Smart and Noah Wyle, check out the major winners from 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

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Emmy Awards 2026 full winner list (PC: Instagram)

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 have finally announced this year’s biggest winners, bringing another memorable television awards season to a close. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026, evening (early morning hours of September 15, 2026, in India). This award show celebrates the best in American prime-time television and streaming programming. The ceremony was hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. Several of the most popular shows of the year 2026 went head-to-head, but a few emerged as the clear favourites of the night. The Pitt had a major night in the drama categories, while Widow’s Bay dominated the comedy section. Here is a look at the major winners from the Emmy Awards 2026.

Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Best drama series

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey – Task

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney – The Diplomat

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The Pitt emerged as the biggest winner in the drama race, with Noah Wyle also taking home the award for lead actor. Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy for her performance in Pluribus.

Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Best comedy series

Outstanding Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay

Widow’s Bay had one of the best nights of the ceremony, winning the top comedy prize along with several acting honours. Matthew Rhys and Stephen Root were among its acting winners. Jean Smart also made Emmy history with her fifth consecutive win for Hacks.

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Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Limited series and TV movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding Supporting Actor: David Harbour – DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actress: Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis

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DTF St. Louis took the top prize in the limited series category, while Matthew Rhys had an especially impressive evening with wins in both comedy and limited series acting categories.

Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Reality, variety, and animation

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

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Outstanding Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Animated Program: South Park

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): The Muppet Show

The Emmy Awards 2026 will be remembered as a historic night of sweeps and milestones with The Pitt and Widow’s Bay leading the major categories.