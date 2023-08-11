Emmy Awards To Be Held on This date

Home

While there has been no official announcement regarding the reason for the delay in the 75th Emmy Awards, it is believed that the show will look extremely empty without all the Hollywood writers and actors at the ceremony.

The highly anticipated 75th Emmy Awards were pushed because of the ongoing actors and writers’ strike in Hollywood. Now, Fox has announced that the awards will air on January 15, 2024, between 8 and 11 PM. The awards will be telecasted live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show will premiere during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. For the unversed, this is the first time that the Emmys have been delayed in more than 20 years. The Emmys last ended up getting pushed back in 2001 due to the September 11th attacks.

Why were the Emmys delayed?

While there has been no official announcement regarding the reason for the delay in the 75th Emmy Awards, it is believed that the show will look extremely empty without all the Hollywood writers and actors at the ceremony. According to the rules of the actors and writers’ strike, the writers and actors are prevented from accepting awards for the struck work, and also from being a part of the promotional activities.

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after months last week. The WGA claimed that Hollywood producers are willing to talk about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the film industry, however, they added that they are not ready to discuss the preservation of the Writers’ room or streaming residuals.

It is not certain if the Writers Guild of America and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will be able to reach a mutual agreement by January next year. Previously, one of the studio executives told Deadline that the AMPTP wishes to push things to the point that the union members start losing their accommodations.

As per a report in Variety, last week the Television Academy notified the vendors, producers, and everyone else involved with the award ceremony that the date had been pushed to January 2024.

Now, talking about the nominations for the 75th Emmys, shows such as The White Lotus, Succession, Ted Lasso, and The Last of Us are in the running for various categories.

