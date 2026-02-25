Emmy-Winning actor Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Hartley Short passes away at 42 due to...

  • Home
Katherine Hartley Short daughter of Emmy winning actor Martin Short has passed away at 42. News has deeply saddened fans and members of entertainment community who are sharing condolences and heartfelt messages for family during this difficult time.

Katherine Hartley Short, daughter of Emmy-winning actor Martin Short, has died at age of 42 in Los Angeles after committing suicide. The heartbreaking development has left family, friends and admirers in shock as condolences pour in for the veteran actor and his loved ones.

What has happened?

According to law enforcement sources, officers responded to Katherine’s residence in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles shortly after 6 pm on Monday. Authorities confirmed that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Short family released a statement through a representative expressing profound grief over the loss. The statement described Katherine as deeply loved and remembered for the joy and warmth she brought into the lives of those around her. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn.

Katherine’s life and career

Katherine was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman. She pursued a career dedicated to mental health support and community care.

She graduated from New York University in 2006 with a degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies. She later earned a master’s degree in social work from University of Southern California. Colleagues have described her as compassionate and committed to helping individuals navigate personal struggles.

About Martin Short

Martin Short, known for his work in film, television and comedy including the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, is expected to adjust upcoming professional commitments following the tragedy. The loss comes years after the death of his wife Nancy Dolman in 2010 due to ovarian cancer. Short is also father to sons Oliver and Henry.

Story Highlights

  • Katherine Hartley Short dies at 42 in Los Angeles
  • Authorities confirm death from self-inflicted gunshot wound
  • She had a career in mental health after studying at NYU and USC
  • Martin Short and family request privacy as they grieve

Katherine Hartley Short is remembered for her compassion, dedication and the positive impact she made in the lives of others. Her loss has deeply affected her family and loved ones, and tributes continue to flow from those who admired her work and kindness.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)
Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!
MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573
COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525
SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787
VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

