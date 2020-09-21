Emmy Awards 2020: American actor and singer Zendaya has won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the age of 24. She has created a history by becoming the youngest female actor to win the prestigious award in the leading role in drama series. Zendaya has won the accolade for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBO’s drama series Euphoria. Also Read - Emmys 2020 Full Winners List: Schitt's Creek Bags Top Honours in Comedy Categories, Succession Wins Big

In Euphoria, Zendaya has portrayed the role of a teenage drug addict Rue Bennett. Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson and it follows a group of high school students through their experiences of drugs, friendships, love, and trauma. Also Read - 'Breaking Bad' film featuring Aaron Paul to air on Netflix and AMC

Zendaya is not only the youngest female actor, but also happens to be the second female actor of colour to win the honour. Also Read - New HBO video teases key meeting from 'Game of Thrones'



The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors’ homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19. The nominations for this year’s Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO’s mini-series ‘Watchmen’ after having 26 nominations to its name.

The record was earlier held by Jodie Comer who won the award at the age of 26 for her role in ‘Killing Eve’ at the last year’s award ceremony.