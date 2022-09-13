Emmys 2022 Full Winners’ List: Actor Murray Bartlettas on Tuesday morning (India time) won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for ‘The White Lotus’ at the 74th Television Academy Awards.Also Read - Emmys 2022 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Lily James, Julia Garner Bring Their A-Game - Check Stunning Pics

He won over two of his ‘White Lotus’ co-stars — Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy, as well as ‘Dopesick’ actor Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg. Bartlett gave a shout-out to the creator of ‘White Lotus’ Mike White. “My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said of Smith. I adore you and admire you,” he said. Also Read - Squid Game's Lee Yoo-Mi Creates History by Winning Creative Arts Emmys

Earlier this year, Bartlett won a SAG Award earlier this year for his role in ‘The White Lotus’. Also Read - Netflix Is Hiring More People For Its Cloud Gaming Services, Plans To Launch 50 Gaming Titles By Year-End

Emmys 2022: Michael Keaton wins lead actor in Limited Anthology Series

Hollywood star Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu’s critically acclaimed ‘Dopesick’ series.

He was up against Colin Firth in ‘The Staircase’, Andrew Garfield in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, Oscar Isaac in ‘Scenes from a Marriage’, Himmesh Patel in ‘Station Eleven’, and Sebastian Stan in ‘Pam & Tommy’, reports Collider.

Keaton starred as Dr Samuel Finnix, a small-town family doctor in a mining town who sees the devastating effects of OxyContin first-hand, after administering it to his patients for chronic pain.

From the first episode, audiences were enthralled with the heart-wrenching story that is, unfortunately, close to reality for a lot of people throughout the country (and the world).

The limited series is an adaptation of Beth Marcy’s best-selling book ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors’ and the ‘Drug Company that Addicted America’ and gives a chilling look at the opioid crisis being manufactured by Big Pharma. Namely the Sacklers.

‘Dopesick’ was created by Danny Strong, who was the co-creator of ‘Empire’, and wrote the screenplays for ‘Recount’, ‘Game Change’, and Lee Daniels ‘The Butler’. Dopesick is also directed by ‘Rain Man’ and ‘Diner’ director Barry Levinson.

In addition to Keaton, the series stars a long cast list of impressive talents, some of which are also nominated this evening. Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman round out the cast list.

We are updating the list