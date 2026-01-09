Emraan Hashmi breaks his silence on viral cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood, calls it ‘sudden blow up’

Home

Emraan Hashmi breaks his silence on viral cameo in Aryan Khans The Bads of Bollywood, calls it sudden blow up

Emraan Hashmi reacts to his viral cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood and addresses fan speculation surrounding his surprise appearance.

Sometimes a small moment leaves a big impact and that is exactly what happened with Emraan Hashmi’s cameo in The Bads of Bollywood. His short appearance as an intimacy co-ordinator caught viewers by surprise and quickly became a talking point online. Clips from the series began circulating widely with fans praising his screen presence and comic timing. The reaction was swift loud and full of nostalgia for the actor’s unique charm.

While social media continued to celebrate the cameo many wondered how Emraan himself felt about the sudden wave of attention. Did it change anything for him or affect his career choices in any way? The actor finally addressed the chatter and his response was far from dramatic.

Emraan Hashmi reacts to the viral moment

Opening up about the unexpected popularity, Emraan made it clear that he does not see virality as a big deal. He said, “Nothing has changed for me. Woh ek cheez thi it suddenly blew up. Abhi virality ke liye pata nahi kya kyun log suddenly voh do din ka kaam tha and it just blew up. I still don’t understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don’t take these things very seriously or mull over them.”

His outlook on fame, success and online hype

Instead of chasing viral moments Emraan shared that he focuses on staying grounded. In his own words he has learned over the years that success failure and public attention are not entirely in one’s control. What matters most to him is staying dedicated to his craft and continuing to grow as an actor.

About The Bads of Bollywood series

The Bads of Bollywood is a seven-episode satirical drama that premiered on Netflix in September 2025. The series marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and offers a sharp take on the darker side of the Hindi film industry. Lakshya Lalwani plays Aasmaan Singh an outsider navigating fame scandals and power struggles. Bobby Deol appears as superstar Ajay Talvar while Sahher Bambba plays his daughter Karishma.

The show also features Raghav Juyal Mona Singh Anya Singh Manoj Pahwa Manish Chaudhari Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor along with several surprise cameos including Emraan Hashmi’s much talked about role.

