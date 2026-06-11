Emraan Hashmi film shoot sparks ruckus in Haridwar over ‘bar’ signboard, video goes viral

A routine outdoor shoot in Uttarakhand of Emraan Hashmi's film took an unexpected turn after a disagreement on set escalated, drawing attention on social media as videos from the location began circulating widely.

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Emraan Hashmi's movie shoot gets disrupt in Haridwar (PC: Twitter)

A film shoot featuring Emraan Hashmi has landed in controversy in Haridwar after a set design detail triggered strong reactions from locals. The actor is currently in Uttarakhand for an upcoming project, where a street-style set was created to resemble a café. However, what was meant to be a fictional backdrop soon turned into a real-world dispute, drawing attention both on the ground and online. The situation escalated quickly and videos from the location began circulating widely on social media, adding fuel to the discussion around filming sensitivity in religious cities.

Set design in Haridwar triggers local objections

The incident reportedly took place when the film’s production team built a fake restaurant set that included a signboard reading “Cafe & Bar.” While the setup was part of the script, locals in Haridwar objected strongly to the word “Bar” being displayed in the area. Many residents felt that such signage was inappropriate in a city considered highly sacred and spiritually significant.

The disagreement soon turned into a heated exchange between locals and members of the film crew. Security personnel were seen trying to manage the situation, while a few crew members attempted to calm tensions. Emraan Hashmi himself was not seen in the viral clips, but his presence in the city for shooting has been confirmed through earlier fan interactions shared online.

Viral video spreads across social media platforms

The confrontation was captured on camera and quickly went viral, sparking debate on social media. The clip shows a crowd gathered near the set, arguing over the design choice. The production team appears to be explaining that it was only part of the film’s fictional setting, but the disagreement continued for some time. Online users have since reacted in mixed ways, with some supporting the locals’ sentiments while others argued that film sets often use fictional elements that should not be taken literally. The lack of official clarification from the production team has kept speculation active.

See viral video of Emraan Hashmi’s film set here

Emraan Hashmi’s shoot and project details

Emraan Hashmi has been in Uttarakhand for several days, and videos of him meeting fans in the region have also surfaced online. However, details about the film being shot remain undisclosed. Reports suggest it could be one of his upcoming projects, though no official title has been confirmed yet. The actor currently has multiple projects lined up, including Awarapan 2 and Adivi Sesh‘s Telugu film titled G2: Goodachari 2.

While Awarapan 2 has already completed filming and is scheduled for release in August 2026, it is still unclear whether the Uttarakhand schedule is linked to G2 or another untitled film. So far, neither Emraan Hashmi nor the makers have issued an official statement regarding the controversy. The absence of clarification has kept the incident in discussion, especially as the viral video continues to circulate widely across platforms.