Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu (H1N1) amid Awarapan 2 success; shares health update: ‘I’m really unwell…’

Emraan Hashmi health update: Emraan Hashmi is currently recovering after testing positive for H1N1. The actor has postponed his Bengaluru performance and assured fans that the show will go ahead on a new date.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/emraan-hashmi-tests-positive-for-swine-flu-h1n1-amid-awarapan-2-success-shares-health-update-8512406/ Copy

Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu (PC: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi has been enjoying a strong phase professionally with Awarapan 2 continuing its successful run in theatres. However, the actor has now had to put his upcoming plans on hold after falling unwell. Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, following recent work-related travel. The health setback has also forced him to postpone a much-awaited Bengaluru show, which was supposed to mark his return to live performances after several years. While fans will have to wait a little longer to see him on stage, the actor has personally reassured them that the event has not been cancelled.

Emraan Hashmi tests positive for H1N1

Emraan Hashmi had been feeling unwell for several days after returning from recent work-related travel, including a trip to Ranchi, according to India Today report. He subsequently underwent medical tests, which confirmed that he had contracted H1N1. Doctors have advised the actor to rest and take the necessary precautions while he recovers.

The Awarapan 2 actor took to Instagram Stories to share an update about his health. He wrote, “Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I’ll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can’t wait to see you guys!”

The diagnosis comes at an important time for Hashmi, who has been receiving plenty of attention following the theatrical success of Awarapan 2. The sequel to his 2007 film has continued to perform well at the box office and has brought the actor back into the spotlight.

Hashmi had also been actively promoting the film and interacting with audiences at screenings. His sudden health break therefore comes just as he is enjoying renewed attention from fans.

Emraan Hashmi postpones Bengaluru show

Emraan Hashmi was scheduled to perform at Sunburn Union in Bengaluru on August 29, 2026, as part of his live stage comeback. However, his illness means that the event will now take place on September 12, 2026, instead.

Awarapan 2 actor announced the change through his Instagram Stories, apologising to fans who were expecting to see him perform. He also made it clear that the event has only been postponed and not cancelled. Tickets for the original date will remain valid for the new date.

The Bengaluru performance was particularly special for the actor as it was part of his return to live shows after nearly two decades. He was also scheduled to perform in Hyderabad on September 5, 2026, alongside DJ Ganesh.

Awarapan 2 success continues

While Emraan Hashmi takes time to recover, Awarapan 2 continues its theatrical journey. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, sees Hashmi return as Shivam, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi also part of the cast. It was released in cinemas on August 14, 2026, and has maintained a strong run at the box office. The actor had recently surprised fans by making an appearance at a Mumbai screening of the film and interacting with the audience.

For now, Emraan Hashmi’s priority is getting better. His Bengaluru fans will have to wait until September 12, 2026, but the actor has made it clear that the show will go on once he is back in good health.