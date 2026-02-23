Emraan Hashmi to play ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar The Revenge? Buzz around sequel grows stronger

It has been nearly three months since director Aditya Dhar’s action-packed thriller Dhurandhar stormed theatres and rewrote box office history. Yet, if anything, the frenzy around the film has only grown louder. Social media remains flooded with theories, edits and endless speculation about its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. And now, a fresh casting buzz has added fuel to the already blazing excitement.

While fans already know that Yami Gautam has shot a special appearance for the sequel and that Akshaye Khanna will return in flashback portions, the latest chatter suggests a surprising new addition to the ensemble, Emraan Hashmi.

The biggest question of Dhurandhar: Who is Bade Sahab?

One of the most intriguing loose ends from the first film was the identity of “Bade Sahab.” The name echoed through tense moments, mentioned by Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal’s ISI Major Iqbal. In a pivotal scene, Ranveer Singh’s character even scribbles the name into his diary as his next major target after Rehman Dakait.

But the film never revealed who Bade Sahab truly is. That unanswered question has lingered until now.

According to the current cast listing of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Letterboxd, Emraan Hashmi has reportedly been roped in to play Bade Sahab. The information has not been officially confirmed by the makers, and fans will likely have to wait for the trailer or the film’s release on March 19 for clarity. Still, the rumour alone has set off celebrations online.

Social media reacts: Excitement, memes and scepticism

Reddit threads and fan pages have lit up with reactions. One user wrote, “damn it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it .” Another commented, “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent).”

Some fans even quoted popular dialogues to express their excitement. One comment read, “Just looking at the casting makes me even more excited for the film,” while another declared, “Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emran Hashmi ek taraf.”

However, not everyone is convinced. A few users pointed out that Letterboxd data can be edited by anyone and may not be a reliable source. “Letterboxd just gathers data from the movie database tmdb or something. And anyone can edit it. its not accurate at all,” wrote one sceptical fan. Another added, “You do realise anyone can edit Letterboxd, right?”

Dhurandhar’s sequel hype continues to build

With the film set to release on March 19, anticipation is at an all-time high. Whether Emraan Hashmi truly steps into the shadowy shoes of Bade Sahab remains to be seen.

Until the makers break their silence, fans will continue to speculate, celebrate and debate, because if there’s one thing Dhurandhar proved, it’s that suspense sells.