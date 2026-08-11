Emraan Hashmi to portray Mehmood in R.D. Burman biopic? Here’s what the actor said

Fresh speculation about the upcoming musical biopic has put Emraan Hashmi in the spotlight with reports linking him to the legendary comedian and actor.

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Emraan Hashmi as Mehmood in R.D. Burman biopic (PC: Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi has found himself at the centre of fresh speculation surrounding a much-awaited Bollywood biopic. The project is linked to one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated music composers and has already attracted attention because of its reported cast. However, one major name connected with the film has now stepped forward to clear the air. The actor has directly addressed the reports and his response leaves little room for confusion. While the biopic is reportedly moving ahead with an ambitious cast and a well-known filmmaker at the helm, Hashmi has made it clear that he is not part of the project in the role being discussed.

Emraan Hashmi denies playing Mehmood

Emraan has dismissed reports claiming that he will portray legendary comedian and actor Mehmood in the upcoming R.D. Burman biopic. The actor addressed the reports on X and called them untrue. Emraan wrote, “Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it.”

His statement directly puts an end to the speculation surrounding his alleged casting. The reports had suggested that Emraan would play Mehmood who shared a close friendship with legendary composer R.D. Burman.

Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 10, 2026

What is the R.D. Burman biopic about?

The R.D. Burman biopic is reportedly being developed as a large-scale film based on the life and musical journey of the iconic composer popularly known as Pancham Da and the project is being directed by Neeraj Pandey The film is jointly produced by Kamal Jain and Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar is set to play R.D. Burman in the film. Akshay Kumar has also reportedly joined the project for an extended cameo in which he will portray late superstar Rajesh Khanna. The casting is particularly interesting because R.D. Burman and Rajesh Khanna shared a famous professional association during one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable musical eras.

When will the R.D. Burman biopic go on floors?

The film is expected to begin shooting in September 2026. With Farhan taking on the role of R.D. Burman and Akshay portraying Rajesh Khanna the project has already created considerable curiosity. However, Emraan’s latest clarification means that viewers should not expect him to appear as Mehmood unless there is a future change in plans.

What is Emraan Hashmi doing next?

While the actor has ruled out the reported biopic role, Emraan Hashmi has an important release ahead. He is preparing for Awarapan 2 which is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The action thriller is a sequel to Emraan’s 2007 film Awarapan. The upcoming movie also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and released on June 29, 2007. Despite receiving positive reviews, it failed at the box office. Over the years, however, the film developed a strong cult following and is now regarded as one of Emraan Hashmi and Mohit Suri’s notable collaborations.