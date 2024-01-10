Home

Emraan Hashmi to Step into Villain’s Shoe for Don 3? Here’s What We Know

Emraan Hashmi is expected to play the role of villain in the upcoming thriller Don 3. However, an official statement is yet to be made.

Don 3 has been making some headlines for quite some time now. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to come on floors. Now, in a piece of good news, reports claim that Emraan Hashmi is expected to play the villain role in Don 3. Although Emran was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s office, nothing is yet official. Post Emraan’s appearance, various speculations have arisen stating that the Raaz 2 actor will be part of the film. Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in Tiger 3 and his performance was praised. The acting skills of the actor received wide accolades.

A video went viral on the internet, where Emraan can be seen entering Farhan’s office. The actor was seen wearing a hoodie-style sweatshirt and jeans. Further, Hashmi was seen posing for the shutterbugs and also indulging in a fun chat with them. As soon as the video went online, fans did not take a second thought and started spamming the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Finally something good for DON 3,” another said, “Best”. However, all the Don fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation of when the will movie go on the floor.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming to Don 3, back in 2023, the first look of the film was shared. The teaser of the film opened in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city. Along with that, the voice of Ranveer Singh can be heard where the actor can be seen saying “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…” The actor can be seen donning statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style. The teaser was shared by Farhan with a caption that reads ‘A New Era Begins #Don3.”

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,” Farhan had earlier written.

The Don series has consistently been linked with captivating storylines, exhilarating action, and memorable moments. Ranveer Singh’s skill and adaptability make him an ideal match for this iconic role. Renowned for infusing depth and intensity into his characters, Ranveer is set to make a lasting impact on the franchise while paying homage to the legacy of those who paved the way before him.

