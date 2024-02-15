Home

Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi To Work With Adivi Sesh For Spy-Action Thriller, Says ‘Shoot in Progress’

Emraan Hashmi To Work With Adivi Sesh For Spy-Action Thriller, Says ‘Shoot in Progress’

Adivi Sesh welcomes Emraan Hashmi aboard the sequel to his spy thriller 'Goodachari'. The actor unveiled a fresh poster, marking his entry into the 'G2' universe.

Adivi Sesh’s highly-anticipated film ‘Goodachari 2 (G2)’ is an upcoming Telugu action spy thriller. The makers of the film have recently announced that Bollywood’s romance king Emraan Hashmi will be a part of the movie and will be playing a pivotal role. Adivi welcomed Emraan to the ‘G2’ universe. Further, the reports also claim that Banita Sandhu is also expected to be a part of the film.

Trending Now

Emraan also shared the news of being roped in ‘Goodachari 2 (G2)’. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the new poster of the film which welcomed him. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress.” Also, the post suggests that Emraan has started shooting for the movie.

You may like to read

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Apart from Emraan, Adivi Shesh also shared the poster and wrote, “Welcoming the brilliant @therealemraan into the #G2 universe. Can’t wait to work with you, sir. It’s going to be (fire emoji).”

Take a look here:

Welcoming the brilliant @emraanhashmi into the #G2 Universe ❤️ Can’t wait to work with you sir 🙏🏼 It’s going to be 🔥#Goodachari2 pic.twitter.com/8fuixN3SnL — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 15, 2024

It is expected that Adivi has a bigger vision for the film as he is planning to amp up the scale of the ‘Goodachari’ franchise. Needless to say, the first look of Adivi in G2 won the hearts of the audience. Banita Sandhu joins the cast as the female lead, and Emraan’s inclusion in the action-packed spy thriller adds further star power.

‘G2’ serves as a sequel to Adivi Sesh’s acclaimed ‘Goodachari,’ delivering another thrilling spy narrative. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, ‘G2’ is helmed by director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

G2 will mark Emraan’s second Telugu project after the upcoming action film OG with Pawan Kalyan. For the unversed, Goodachari 2 is the sequel to Sesh’s 2018 film Goodachari. Apart from Telugu, the movie will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.