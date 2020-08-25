Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in his first-ever comedy flick Sab First Class which will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film will be bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha, and will be presented by Nishant Pitti. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: My Heart Goes to The Family, It Has Turned Into Toxic Social Media Circus

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the upcoming film of the Bard of Blood actor. "ANNOUNCEMENT… #EmraanHashmi to star in #SabFirstClass, a slice of life film… In fact, #Emraan will be trying his hand at comedy for the first time," tweeted Adarsh.

"Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua… Produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey, and Abhay Sinha… Nishant Pitti presents," he added.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in mystery thriller Chehre alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Hashmi revealed how he would have done anything to collaborate with Big B. He said he has always been a fan of the legend ever since he remembers. “I’m a fan and as a child, after returning from school, I would not sit down to eat unless Sholay (1975) or Mr Natwarlal (1979) played. That’s the kind of connect I have with his films since I was seven or eight.” He added that it’s inspiring to see how the senior actor keeps reinventing himself with every role he takes up. “So, working with Mr Bachchan in a film was a surreal experience. He is constantly reinventing himself. To have someone with his kind of experience on the set and observing him, helped me evolve as an actor too,” said Emraan.

Apart from Chehre, the actor has also got Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga.

