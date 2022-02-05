After approximately two months, the first season of the popular reality show Shark Tank India, came to an end. The finale episode of the show aired last night and all 7 Sharks – Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal came together to celebrate the season’s success and watch the finale episode together. The party was hosted by Anupam Mittal and was attended by all Sharks, their spouses and Sony team. Anupam took to Instagram yesterday to share a live video from the party, where he introduced all the sharks. Check it out below:Also Read - Shark Tank India Season 1 Ends With Countless Memes; Netizens Talk About Dialogues, Debates And Never Changing Clothes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Also Read - Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh Roasts Anupam Mittal In A Battle Of Wits, Leaves Namita Thapar In Splits

Emcure pharmaceuticals honcho Namita Thapar also shared pictures from the after party. “Thanks Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar for the most incredible after party with all 7 sharks, 7 spouses & Sony team”, wrote Namita. Check out her Instagram post below: Also Read - Industry Elated As FM Calls Startups 'Drivers Of Growth'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

Thapar shared another picture with all the sharks, their spouses and the team behind Shark Tank India, Namita wrote, “Watching the last episode together … love you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

Ashneer also shared a photo and captioned it, “It’s a wrap to an amazing journey @sharktank.india Season 1. Thanks everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)



Shark Tank India has set social media ablaze since it premiered in December last year. Social media is full of memes on the Sharks and entrepreneurs. While the second season of the show is not yet confirmed, given its popularity, fans are speculating that it might be a possibility.