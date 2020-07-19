Actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have finally confirmed that they are teaming up for a big Pan-India film which is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. On Sunday morning, both the stars along with the production company revealed an introductory video of their film which is expected to be set in an imaginary third world war. Vyjayanthi Movies proudly introduced Deepika with Prabhas in the video and the announcement made all the fans excited who have been wishing for this pairing for a long time. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Still Uses a 'Pencil And Ruler', Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Co-Star Has a Childlike Persona

As reported by Peepingmoon, this yet-to-be-titled drama is going to be a high-budget film with a lot of action, romance, and emotions. Vyjayanthi Movies is one of the biggest Telugu production companies and this time, the directorial duty has been given to Nag Ashwin whose Mahanati fetched a National Award for Keerthy Suresh who played the role of Savitri amma in the film.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Deepika expressed her excitement over being a part of the film. She posted, "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead…❤️❤️❤️

As soon as the news was announced, the fans of both Deepika and Prabhas started trending their names as top trends on Twitter. Check out some interesting tweets here:

@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other… Glad this is the story that chose to find you…can’t wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day 🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas https://t.co/yRdShysfG0 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 19, 2020

#DeepikaPadukone prabhas and deepika sharing screen for the first time pic.twitter.com/sEJF49M5O3 — Ashad_wakiii (@Ashad_wakiii) July 18, 2020

This is going to be the third Pan-India film for Prabhas after Baahubali, and Saaho. The film is expected to go on the floors in April next year giving enough time to both the stars to finish their respective commitments. The makers are eyeing 2022 for the release. Currently, Deepika is busy with the Shakun Batra directorial while Prabhas has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde.

How excited are you for this one?