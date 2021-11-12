Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 was undoubtedly one of the most emotional one for contestants and fans as they witnessed Afsana Khan walking out of the house after the recent knife incident happened in the house while having an ugly argument with the housemates. While no one was hurt, Bigg Boss asked Afsana to leave the house fromte confession room as her behaviour is unacceptable.The upcoming episode’s promo was out last night and the clip also showed how Afsana was arguing with Bigg Boss for not going out. The makers had called the crew so that she leaves the game show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top News Today: Ieshaan-Miesha Off to Goa, Rajiv Gets Love From Friends, Vishal Mocks Raqesh

After learning about the eviction, Bigg Boss fans expressed their disappointment over BB's decision as they feel that without Afsana there will be no entertainment in the show. One of the users wrote, "We want Afsana back" and another wrote, "Entertainment is zero after #AfsanaKhan eviction #BB15 most boring season ever Hope to see her back in show soon WE WANT AFSANA BACK Get well soon Afsana Khan#BiggBoss15".

Check out the tweets of fans who are disappointed with Afsana Khan’s eviction:

#ShamitaShetty ne #AfsanaKhan ko Mental bola. Kisi ko Mental bolna Bolna bohat galat hai Shamita Mental word ko gali ki tarha use kiya. Shame @ShamitaShetty Shamita ke against acction ligiye 🙏🏾 @TLLLFoundation @mindsfoundation @ManasFoundation — Biki🦩 (@biki_goodboy) November 12, 2021

#AfsanaKhan said

– mujhe touch kiya toh kapde utar dungi

– bhaiyo ko bhej rahihe izaat lootwane ke liye

– Bahar Case kardungi

– #Rajiv mere piche bathroom mei aya

– Mere saath #Rajiv ko bhi bahar le jaungi

– Tere ungli tod dungi

– Targeted #Rajivadatia & #ShamitaShetty for 1 hour — Nikki Tamboli Fans (@nikkitambolifns) November 12, 2021

I don’t know why @BiggBoss

Evicted #AfsanaKhan

She is more genuine than Shamita,Neha, SIMBA..

BRING BACK AFSANA#RubinaDilaik — Fan club of queen (Rubina dilaik) (@ShivamS60022661) November 12, 2021

Who said KK was against Afsana? He wanted her in VIP yaar…!!!! BB plz plz plz send her back she is my source of entertainment I can’t see “live” without its so boring #BiggBoss15 #bb15 #AfsanaKhan #KaranKundrra — Flyingnish (@flyingnish) November 11, 2021