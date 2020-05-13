Actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday afternoon attended the funeral of his late spot boy and assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday. The actor was there to pay his condolence with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. As per reports, the 60-year-old died due to heart attack. He had been associated with Aamir for almost 25 years. Also Read - Economic Package of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Will Spur Growth, Build Self-reliant India, Says Sitharaman

One of the popular paparazzi, Manav Miglani posted a few videos and pics from Amos' last rites on his Instagram page. In the images, we can see Aamir and Kiran paying condolences to Amos' family members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Aamir and Kiran were wearing masks at the funeral held in the city.

Amos was also Rani Mukerji’s assistant when Aamir didn’t have many films. He was one of the most well-behaved spot boys. Filmibeat confirmed the news of death when they got in touch with Aamir.

Even, his friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee posted a message on social media for Amos. “A man of all seasons.. we all know the star Aamir Khan.. his shadow his Man Friday, someone who was always smiling and a (had) heart of gold had a massive heart attack. I am heart broken…he was special,” he said.

Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted and said that it’s an irreplaceable loss.