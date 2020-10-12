After singer Neha Kakkar, singer-tv show host Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau actor Shweta Aggarwal. The singer has revealed that he will get married by the end of this year, the couple has known each other for over a decade and has also worked together in his debut film Shaapit (2010). Also Read - Neha Kakkar Hints at Her Wedding With BF Rohanpreet Singh, Shares 'Nehu Da Vyah' Post

Aditya made it official. In an interview with TOI, Aditya shared, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers."

Watch the couple in a song from the film Shaapit:

Aditya further revealed that both have seen a lot of ups and down in a decade long relationship. “Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Refuting link-up rumours with singer Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime friend and boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh by October end. There have been many instances when Aditya was linked to Neha, refuting all the rumours he said, “It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”