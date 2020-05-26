Actor Akshay Kumar has become the first Bollywood star to shoot on outdoor location amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, Akshay along with filmmaker R. Balki who directed Pad Man, stepped out of their home to shoot an ad campaign for the Indian government. As per the reports, the shoot happened at the Kamalistan studio in Mumbai. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Condoles Demise of Hockey Legend Balbir Singh, Shares Old Pic With Him

Speaking more about the initiative, Balki spoke about it to IANS: “Akshay and I have shot this ad-campaign for the Government of India to make people aware of their responsibilities post lockdown. Things might seem difficult but through this ad, we now know what all precautions need to be taken to shoot in the post-lockdown era. Our producer Anil Naidu made everything seem effortless and we all maintained social distancing. The shoot happened smoothly following hygiene protocols, ensuring minimum crew with maximum efficiency and safety.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Cannot Stop Laughing Over David Warner's Latest TikTok Video on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' Song

Several pictures and videos from the ad-shoot have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole team, including Akshay and Balki, are seen wearing masks. The production house has managed social distancing, sanitised the set, used disinfectant screen, masks and more. Also, there were only 20 people who were seen on the sets. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Insists on Doing ‘THIS’ During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch the videos and pictures here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been leading from the front when it comes to celebrities helping the needy in these difficult times. The actor had donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund after which he donated Rs 3 crore to the BMC, followed by a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police and extending financial help to the owner of Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy.